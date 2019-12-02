The lower level of the two-story Eden Prairie Senior Center is closed to visitors while it undergoes construction, according to a Nov. 27 post on the city of Eden Prairie's website.
The closure comes after water intrusion in the lower level community room after this summer's heavy rains, the post says, and an issue with a floor drain has caused more recent water intrusion. The wood floor, carpet and some wall material on the lower level will be replaced as part of work to solve the problem, the post says.
The construction could last a month or more, Senior Center manager Sue Bohnsack told Eden Prairie News in an email on Dec. 2.
"We will be in communication with the participants and visitors through e-blast, e-mail and on our web site," she wrote.
The Senior Center closed briefly on Monday, Nov. 25, after pipes leaked water onto the lower level, Bohnsack told Eden Prairie News in an email on Nov. 25. It reopened on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Programs that occur on the lower level will be moved to the upper level and some events will be moved to other locations while construction continues, the post says. Visitors should enter on the upper level on the east side of the building.