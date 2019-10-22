U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Eden Prairie) will host a community conversation on climate change and environmental protections in Hopkins on Oct. 26, according to an email from Eden Prairie’s Citizens Climate Lobby and the Facebook event page.
Phillips will moderate a conversation with environmental experts before taking questions from the audience, the event page says. Panelists include climate journalist Don Shelby, Ecolab’s vice president of corporate sustainability Emilio Tenuta, the University of Minnesota’s Institute on the Environment associate director Melissa Kenney and EVS, Inc., director of solar and energy storage Sohan Das, the page says.
The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Hopkins High School Little Theater, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka.