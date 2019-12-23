HolidayMemories.png
Buy Now

Essay winner: A tree of one's own

By Kai Wolden, Eden Prairie resident and author

 Santa's receipt

By Pragya Rajagopalan, Central Middle School eighth grader

Eden Prairie in the '50s

By Diane Simons, Eden Prairie resident

Christmas in Tehran

By Margaret DeHarpporte, Eden Prairie resident

 

 

Read memories from your reporters:

A Californian on ice by Eden Teller

Stevenson traditions by Frances Stevenson

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you