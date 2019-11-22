If you ever feel like no matter which way you drive in Eden Prairie, you always run into Highway 212; or if you’ve realized you can turn left or right on the same road and still find yourself at Eden Prairie Center, you’re not alone. Eden Prairie is a thriving second-ring suburb, a hub of business full of natural beauty − and it’s also notoriously tricky to navigate.
A Major Center Area study conducted by the city and approved by the City Council in 2006 calls the area around Eden Prairie Center a “visually confusing landscape that offers limited landmarks that visitors can use to navigate.” It even puts a date on the confusion: A bullet on a timeline of development in the 1990s notes that in that decade, “The street network becomes confusing.”
1960s transformation
David Lindahl is the city’s economic development manager and has seen how Eden Prairie’s roads have changed over the years. Back in the 1960s, the City Council realized that its status as a quiet farm town wasn’t going to last forever, and its members began planning for the future.
“They could see the growth that was happening in Edina and Bloomington, and it was heading in our direction,” Lindahl said.
Paul Thorp and Kathie Case of the Eden Prairie Historical Society also pinpointed the 1960s as Eden Prairie’s turning point. Prior to that, its residents had been fairly scattered, Case said, with small communities at each corner who relied on other cities like Shakopee or Minneapolis for their shopping and entertainment. As growth spread out from Minneapolis, though, “Eden Prairie pretty much exploded,” Thorp said.
Bends in the road
As the former City Council made the city’s first comprehensive plan, they drew from the know-how of urban planners and began to shape Eden Prairie. Like all fields, the urban planning community goes through trends, Lindahl explained, and the trend in the ‘60s and ‘70s veered away from grid layouts and toward cul-de-sacs and curvilinear roads (which are exactly what they sound like: roads that curve instead of travel on straight lines).
“I think it was a combination of responding to the market,” Lindahl said. “Part of it was a whole different feel, driving into a neighborhood.”
The idea was that instead of driving straight down a road, curves added character to an area, he said. But it wasn’t just popular opinion that made Eden Prairie’s roads so wiggly — the city’s many lakes are beautiful natural barriers to a grid system. Building bridges is expensive, so many of the roads ended up curving around the city’s numerous water features.
A final factor are the highways that converge near Eden Prairie Center.
“Basically, Eden Prairie is a confluence of highways,” Lindahl said.
The ring roads of Prairie Center Drive and Valley View Road that circle the Interstate 494 and Highway 212 interchange are meant to make it easier for drivers to get to and from the highway, but it also creates myriad options for drivers trying to get to one place.
“There are several choices you can make going to the mall,” Lindahl said.
Wayfinding
According to the 2006 Major Center Area, Eden Prairie’s “absence of landmarks, disconnected streets and the change in roadway names (for example Prairie Center Drive/Valley View Road and Leona Road/Eden Road)” are part of what make the city hard to navigate. Other streets, like Singletree Lane, West 78th Street and Regional Center Drive, are hard to see, too, and can be difficult to locate for visitors new to the area, it concluded.
The findings from the study resulted in a Wayfinding Committee being formed in the mid-2000s. The committee acknowledged that “getting to, around, and out of the MCA (Major Center Area around Eden Prairie Center) is confusing for a lot of people” and “some kind of wayfinding system is necessary for this area,” according to city documents.
The committee’s recommendations included renaming the ring road to Prairie Center Circle, according to city documents, but most of what came from it was the addition of signs pointing toward the mall and toward the highways around Eden Prairie Center, Lindahl said.
At the same time, personal GPS devices started becoming more widespread. Previously, the city had frequently fielded complaints about confusing layout, but that began to taper off in the mid-2000s.
“It doesn’t seem like we get as much anymore, that’s because people have GPS,” Lindahl said.
Planning ahead
Fifty years later, Eden Prairie is on the path of another comprehensive plan: the Aspire Eden Prairie 2040 plan. The community has transformed radically since its days as a farm town. It’s 98% developed now, Lindahl said, and by 2040, “things will change, but not like they did from 1960 to 2000.”
“We are almost fully developed, but we’re redeveloping now and we’ll continue to redevelop certain parts of the city, particularly around the light rail stations,” he added.
Many of the same values that guided Eden Prairie in the past are important to today’s residents: Preserving and appreciating natural spaces, having easy and reliable transit options, enjoying commercial amenities close to home. There are some tentative plans to add more of a grid-like structure to the roads, but part of the charm of a suburb is offering an alternative to larger cities’ strict grid layouts.
“I think second-ring suburbs like Eden Prairie provide a little bit of both,” Lindahl said. “We are really trying to find somewhat of a happy place.”