A wayfinding sign points toward Eden Prairie Center as drivers exit Interstate 494. Eden Prairie’s ring roads and confluence of highways is notoriously tricky for some drivers to navigate.

 Photo by Eden Teller

If you ever feel like no matter which way you drive in Eden Prairie, you always run into Highway 212; or if you’ve realized you can turn left or right on the same road and still find yourself at Eden Prairie Center, you’re not alone. Eden Prairie is a thriving second-ring suburb, a hub of business full of natural beauty − and it’s also notoriously tricky to navigate.

A Major Center Area study conducted by the city and approved by the City Council in 2006 calls the area around Eden Prairie Center a “visually confusing landscape that offers limited landmarks that visitors can use to navigate.” It even puts a date on the confusion: A bullet on a timeline of development in the 1990s notes that in that decade, “The street network becomes confusing.”

1960s transformation

David Lindahl is the city’s economic development manager and has seen how Eden Prairie’s roads have changed over the years. Back in the 1960s, the City Council realized that its status as a quiet farm town wasn’t going to last forever, and its members began planning for the future.

“They could see the growth that was happening in Edina and Bloomington, and it was heading in our direction,” Lindahl said.

Paul Thorp and Kathie Case of the Eden Prairie Historical Society also pinpointed the 1960s as Eden Prairie’s turning point. Prior to that, its residents had been fairly scattered, Case said, with small communities at each corner who relied on other cities like Shakopee or Minneapolis for their shopping and entertainment. As growth spread out from Minneapolis, though, “Eden Prairie pretty much exploded,” Thorp said.

Bends in the road

As the former City Council made the city’s first comprehensive plan, they drew from the know-how of urban planners and began to shape Eden Prairie. Like all fields, the urban planning community goes through trends, Lindahl explained, and the trend in the ‘60s and ‘70s veered away from grid layouts and toward cul-de-sacs and curvilinear roads (which are exactly what they sound like: roads that curve instead of travel on straight lines).

“I think it was a combination of responding to the market,” Lindahl said. “Part of it was a whole different feel, driving into a neighborhood.”

The idea was that instead of driving straight down a road, curves added character to an area, he said. But it wasn’t just popular opinion that made Eden Prairie’s roads so wiggly — the city’s many lakes are beautiful natural barriers to a grid system. Building bridges is expensive, so many of the roads ended up curving around the city’s numerous water features.

A final factor are the highways that converge near Eden Prairie Center.

“Basically, Eden Prairie is a confluence of highways,” Lindahl said.

The ring roads of Prairie Center Drive and Valley View Road that circle the Interstate 494 and Highway 212 interchange are meant to make it easier for drivers to get to and from the highway, but it also creates myriad options for drivers trying to get to one place.

“There are several choices you can make going to the mall,” Lindahl said.

Wayfinding

According to the 2006 Major Center Area, Eden Prairie’s “absence of landmarks, disconnected streets and the change in roadway names (for example Prairie Center Drive/Valley View Road and Leona Road/Eden Road)” are part of what make the city hard to navigate. Other streets, like Singletree Lane, West 78th Street and Regional Center Drive, are hard to see, too, and can be difficult to locate for visitors new to the area, it concluded.

The findings from the study resulted in a Wayfinding Committee being formed in the mid-2000s. The committee acknowledged that “getting to, around, and out of the MCA (Major Center Area around Eden Prairie Center) is confusing for a lot of people” and “some kind of wayfinding system is necessary for this area,” according to city documents.

The committee’s recommendations included renaming the ring road to Prairie Center Circle, according to city documents, but most of what came from it was the addition of signs pointing toward the mall and toward the highways around Eden Prairie Center, Lindahl said.

At the same time, personal GPS devices started becoming more widespread. Previously, the city had frequently fielded complaints about confusing layout, but that began to taper off in the mid-2000s.

“It doesn’t seem like we get as much anymore, that’s because people have GPS,” Lindahl said.

Planning ahead

Fifty years later, Eden Prairie is on the path of another comprehensive plan: the Aspire Eden Prairie 2040 plan. The community has transformed radically since its days as a farm town. It’s 98% developed now, Lindahl said, and by 2040, “things will change, but not like they did from 1960 to 2000.”

“We are almost fully developed, but we’re redeveloping now and we’ll continue to redevelop certain parts of the city, particularly around the light rail stations,” he added.

Many of the same values that guided Eden Prairie in the past are important to today’s residents: Preserving and appreciating natural spaces, having easy and reliable transit options, enjoying commercial amenities close to home. There are some tentative plans to add more of a grid-like structure to the roads, but part of the charm of a suburb is offering an alternative to larger cities’ strict grid layouts.

“I think second-ring suburbs like Eden Prairie provide a little bit of both,” Lindahl said. “We are really trying to find somewhat of a happy place.”

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Eden Prairie residents find their way

Eden Prairie News asked the members of the Eden Prairie Bulletin Board Facebook page how they feel about navigating the city. Over 64 comments later, it was clear that the topic was a popular one. Here are some highlights from the conversation.

"Three years and I still need Google Maps sometimes. But wetlands, what are you gonna do?" wrote Janis McKay Babcock, who moved to Eden Prairie from St. Paul three years ago.

"When we were looking to move from St. Louis Park, I told our realtor anywhere but Eden Prairie because I get lost in that city every time! Well, 11 years later I don't get lost, but still get confused (about) which is Flying Cloud, Prairie Center, and Pioneer," Alicia Wojchik wrote.

"I've lived in Shakopee now for four years, and I'd much rather drive through Eden Prairie than Shakopee. Everything from being on top of the plowed roads, road conditions, stop light algorithm/left turn yield signal. Sure, there may be a few hiccups along the way, but that’s with any city too," wrote Steven Matula.

"It helps to look at a map and realize we need to get around all the lakes. I couldn't understand Prairie Center until I saw on a map," Terri Johnson wrote. "We had a live in au pair when we first moved here, and I was accustomed to sharing a PowerPoint map of where she would be driving."

"Once you figure out that Prairie Center Drive is just a 'U' with Valley View Road at each end, it's not too difficult. I think the way they zoned light industrial commercial residential was excellent. I think it's a well thought out community and I'm very happy to live here," wrote Linda Bruen, who's lived in Eden Prairie for 23 years.

"We moved to Eden Prairie about one and a half years ago from Northeast Minneapolis. I have the basics down, but always use Google Maps when I am unsure! There are so many curved roads. I think that adds to the charm, though. Thank God for Google Maps," Tiffany Joy Ashland wrote.

"When trying to explain how to get somewhere to someone who isn't familiar, it is difficult to use Prairie Center Drive as a reference because it is U-shaped and meets Valley View on both ends of the U. Otherwise, I think it is similar (and maybe easier) than other suburbs," wrote Sharon Williams, who's lived in Eden Prairie since 1989.

"I am a Realtor in the Twin Cities and lived in Minneapolis for about 19 years before moving to Eden Prairie two years ago. Minneapolis has such an intuitive grid system that it definitely took some getting used to, finding our way around Eden Prairie. In fact, Eden Prairie wasn't even on our initial search, because of what I (correctly) perceived as a relatively confusing and meandering road layout," wrote Andy Larkin. The pull of Eden Prairie's public schools, nature trails and new, high-quality housing eventually persuaded Larkin to settle down here, he added.

Some responses have been lightly edited for spelling and grammar.