An Eden Prairie artist has received a $6,599 grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, according to a news release from the board.
Ben Moren was one of 154 grant recipients in the Arts Participation, Artist Initiative, and Cultural Community Partnership programs, the release says.
The Artist Initiative grant program funds artists' projects that enhance their careers and helps them reach a wider audience, the release says. Moren will use the funding to make a video and image series that will virtually create an old-growth pine forest using a custom artificial intelligence, the release says.
The Minnesota State Arts Board is a state agency and is funded by the Minnesota State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. It offers grants, services, and other resources to individuals and organizations across Minnesota. The website is www.arts.state.mn.us.