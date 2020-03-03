The path to carbon neutrality by 2050 for Eden Prairie became a bit clearer last month.
The Eden Prairie City Council heard a final draft of the climate action plan at its Feb. 18 meeting. It was a final chance to ask questions and make comments before the Council adopts the plan at the March 17 meeting, said Public Works Director Robert Ellis.
All five Council members spoke positively of the plan, which focuses on reducing vehicle emissions, buildings' energy use, and solid waste and increasing energy grid efficiency and switching to renewable energy. Around 98% of all carbon emissions generated in Eden Prairie are from those four sources, said Becky Alexander, a consultant with the LHB Corporation, which helped the Conservation Commission create the climate action plan beginning in June 2019.
Some of the plan's proposed steps to a carbon neutral Eden Prairie in the next 30 years include:
- Implementing citywide curbside organics recycling by 2022
- Encouraging certified energy-efficient programs like LEED in new developments, both commercial and residential
- Requiring new buildings to have infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging and solar panel installation in the future
- Diversifying travel methods and making Eden Prairie more walkable, bikeable and accessible by public transit
- Supporting statewide policies to incentivize low-emission development
The city has been tracking its carbon emissions since 2007 to establish a baseline level of emissions, Alexander said. The city's overall emissions have decreased 19% since 2007, in large part because of Xcel Energy's turn to more renewable energy, she said.
Mayor Ron Case expressed some concern about what the city's place is in energy sector emission reductions, considering that it doesn't hold much sway over Xcel.
"What's the power that we will get out of everything that we do?" Case asked.
"They can't meet their goals without the participation of all of us," Alexander replied.
The City Council is expected to vote to adopt the climate action plan at its March 17 meeting, said City Manager Rick Getschow.