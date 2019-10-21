The Eden Prairie Community Foundation will accept grant applications for its 2020 giving cycle beginning Nov. 1, according to a news release from the Foundation.
Applicants can submit their grant proposals between Nov. 1 and Dec. 23, the release says. Awards will be presented in the spring of 2020.
The Eden Prairie Community Foundation has awarded $2 million in grants to 100 different nonprofits and agencies since it began, the release says. The Foundation has given grants in arenas like arts and culture, education, recreation and environment, and social services.
A quiz to find out if organizations qualify for the Foundation's grants is available at bit.ly/2QMh37F. Eligible organizations interested in applying should submit a letter of inquiry to the Foundation's executive director, Mark Weber, at mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org. Application materials are at www.epcommunityfoundation.org.