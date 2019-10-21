Eden Prairie City Center entrance (copy)
Buy Now

The Eden Prairie Community Foundation's offices are at City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road.

 Photo by Daniel Huss

The Eden Prairie Community Foundation will accept grant applications for its 2020 giving cycle beginning Nov. 1, according to a news release from the Foundation.

Applicants can submit their grant proposals between Nov. 1 and Dec. 23, the release says. Awards will be presented in the spring of 2020.

The Eden Prairie Community Foundation has awarded $2 million in grants to 100 different nonprofits and agencies since it began, the release says. The Foundation has given grants in arenas like arts and culture, education, recreation and environment, and social services.

A quiz to find out if organizations qualify for the Foundation's grants is available at bit.ly/2QMh37F. Eligible organizations interested in applying should submit a letter of inquiry to the Foundation's executive director, Mark Weber, at mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org. Application materials are at www.epcommunityfoundation.org.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you