The Eden Prairie Community Foundation’s offices are at City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road.

 Photo by Daniel Huss

The Eden Prairie Community Foundation has added two community-impact funds related to biking and the LGBTQ community, according to a news release from the organization.

The funds go toward the start-up organizations Southwest Pride, Powered by Eden Prairie, which supports the area’s LBGTQ community; and Marilyn’s TWOcan, which takes older adults confined to wheelchairs on outdoor bike rides using specially designed tricycles, the release says.

The Eden Prairie Community Foundation is taking on a sponsorship-like role as its 501(c)(3) status allows it to raise money for the start-ups in their early days without going through the process to receive tax-exempt status, the release says.

“This little-known sponsorship role has helped create an Eden Prairie Veterans Memorial, a Miracle Field, and organizations like Eden Prairie Reads and Interfaith Circle,” said the foundation's executive director Mark Weber in the release. “These charitable start-ups get help from the foundation so they can hit the ground running and start to make an impact on the community.”

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

