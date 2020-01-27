The Eden Prairie Community Foundation has added two community-impact funds related to biking and the LGBTQ community, according to a news release from the organization.
The funds go toward the start-up organizations Southwest Pride, Powered by Eden Prairie, which supports the area’s LBGTQ community; and Marilyn’s TWOcan, which takes older adults confined to wheelchairs on outdoor bike rides using specially designed tricycles, the release says.
The Eden Prairie Community Foundation is taking on a sponsorship-like role as its 501(c)(3) status allows it to raise money for the start-ups in their early days without going through the process to receive tax-exempt status, the release says.
“This little-known sponsorship role has helped create an Eden Prairie Veterans Memorial, a Miracle Field, and organizations like Eden Prairie Reads and Interfaith Circle,” said the foundation's executive director Mark Weber in the release. “These charitable start-ups get help from the foundation so they can hit the ground running and start to make an impact on the community.”