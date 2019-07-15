The Eden Prairie Community Foundation invites nonprofits serving Eden Prairie to apply for small grants this fall, the foundation announced in a news release.
The EPCF will give four grants, ranging from $400-$2,000, to nonprofits with Eden Prairie projects relating to arts and culture, education, recreation and environment, and social services, the release says. The amount that the four finalists receive will be decided at the sixth annual Prairie Brewfest on Sept. 7 based on votes from Brewfest attendees.
“The Brewfest Choice Grants will demonstrate the foundation’s role in identifying community needs and rallying community resources to meet those needs − in this case, through granting,” said EPCF executive director Mark Weber in the release.
In 2018, the EPCF gave 52 grants totaling about $330,000, the release says.
Applications must be submitted to the EPCF by Aug. 1, through the organization's website, www.epcommunityfoundation.org. The four finalists will be presented at Prairie Brewfest, held from 3-6 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Purgatory Creek Park in Eden Prairie. Contact Mark Weber at 952-949-8499 or mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org with questions.