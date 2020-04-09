The Eden Prairie Community Foundation has awarded its first grants from its recently created COVID-19 Response Fund, an April 8 news release from the foundation says.
The foundation has awarded two quick-response grants from the fund: $8,000 to PROP and $3,000 to Brighter Days Grief Center. These grants will help residents in need of food, job-readiness help, transportation assistance and grief counseling during the pandemic, the release said.
“The COVID-19 Response Fund is designed to help residents with critical needs, and food and good mental health certainly fit in that category,” Eden Prairie Community Foundation Executive Director Mark Weber said in the release. “More grants helping with essential needs are yet to come, so we thank the many folks who have donated to the fund, trusting that the foundation will get grant dollars to where they are needed most. We hope more folks will give back to Eden Prairie in this way, because help is certainly needed.”
As of April 8, the foundation had raised roughly $24,000 for the COVID-19 Response Fund, Weber told Eden Prairie News. The foundation will continue to issue grants from the fund as donations come in. Donations can be made on the foundation’s website at www.epcommunityfoundation.org or by mailing a check to Eden Prairie Community Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
Meanwhile, the foundation is releasing restrictions on 2020 grants it made to 21 organizations that serve Eden Prairie because the grants were for specific projects to be used this year. Releasing the restrictions will allow the organizations to use the funds where they’re needed most during these unprecedented conditions.