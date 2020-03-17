The Eden Prairie Community Foundation has created a COVID-19 Response Fund to support local nonprofits, the foundation said in a news release on March 16.
The fund will help organizations facing coronavirus-related barriers to distributing food and other basic services to Eden Prairie residents, the release says. It’s based on emergency funds in cities like Seattle.
The fund will provide rapid-response grants to organizations serving Eden Prairie residents experiencing poverty, which is particularly important as COVID-19 responses close schools and other resources, the release says. If there is community support for the fund, the foundation will begin an initial round of grants in the next few weeks and continue on a rolling basis through the pandemic and into recovery.
“This health emergency means Eden Prairie’s social services safety net is being re-worked as we speak,” said Eden Prairie Community Foundation Executive Director Mark Weber. “We want to make sure that the organizations providing food and other basic needs have the resources to carry out critical services without interruption.”
Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency on March 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case also declared a local state of emergency on March 16, which suspends in-person City Council and Commission meetings; they will continue by phone or video chat, the declaration says.
Eden Prairie schools closed on March 16, and Walz also ordered restaurants, bars, gyms and other gathering places to close effective at 5 p.m. on March 17.
The Foundation’s website is www.epcommunityfoundation.org, and the fund is under the “donate” tab. The contact is Mark Weber at 952-949-8499 or mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.