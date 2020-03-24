The Eden Prairie Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $15,000 in the week since it opened, executive director Mark Weber told Eden Prairie News in an email.
The fund will help organizations facing coronavirus-related barriers to distributing food and other basic services to Eden Prairie residents. It’s based on emergency funds in cities like Seattle.
The Community Foundation is in close contact with several Eden Prairie nonprofits, Weber said, and has received one request for funds. The fund is not taking formal applications as of March 23.
“I believe many local nonprofits this week are re-configuring how they operate, and won’t really know the outcomes of these service changes for a bit,” Weber wrote. “We’ve also been told anecdotally that financially they may be OK for the short-term, but long-term disruptions would be another story.”
The COVID-19 fund will provide grants to organizations serving Eden Prairie residents experiencing poverty, which is particularly important as COVID-19 responses close schools and other resources, according to a news release from the Foundation.
The Foundation’s website is www.epcommunityfoundation.org, and the fund is under the “donate” tab. The contact is Mark Weber at 952-949-8499 or mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.