A truck clears snow in a different winter storm. When an Eden Prairie snow emergency goes into effect after 2 inches accumulates, no cars can be parked along snow routes.

 File photo

The city of Eden Prairie has declared a snow event for Jan. 17 and 18, according to a news release from the city.

The current storm will dump 6-9 inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro area, according to Accuweather.com. Eden Prairie's snow events go into effect with a forecast of 2 or more inches of snow, the city's release says.

When the snow reaches 2 inches of accumulation, a snow emergency will begin, the release says. City crews will begin a curb-to-curb snow cleanup at 3 a.m.

During a snow emergency, parking is not permitted on city streets until noon the following day, and all objects − like basketball hoops or trash containers − should be removed from the street.

Eden Prairie Schools will release students 2 hours early to avoid buses being snarled in the worst of the storm, according to a post on the district's website.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

