The Eden Prairie Outdoor Center will host the annual Fire and Ice celebration on Sunday, Feb. 3, the city announced in a news release.
The event runs from 12-3 p.m. at the Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Parkway. It includes opportunities to examine ice blocks from Staring Lake, drill holes in the ice and try ice fishing, build ice sculptures, build a quinzhee shelter, try out a Scandinavian kicksled on the lake and sit by a fire with a warm treat.
The cost is $5; all attendees must register at bit.ly/2uHmwGQ.