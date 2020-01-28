Staring Lake Outdoor Center
Eden Prairie’s Staring Lake Outdoor Center.

 File photo

The Eden Prairie Outdoor Center will host the annual Fire and Ice celebration on Sunday, Feb. 3, the city announced in a news release.

The event runs from 12-3 p.m. at the Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Parkway. It includes opportunities to examine ice blocks from Staring Lake, drill holes in the ice and try ice fishing, build ice sculptures, build a quinzhee shelter, try out a Scandinavian kicksled on the lake and sit by a fire with a warm treat.

The cost is $5; all attendees must register at bit.ly/2uHmwGQ.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

