An Eden Prairie High School graduate received an award for her work on gun violence prevention from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Nov. 20, according to a news release from the office.
Muna Galbayte, who graduated from Eden Prairie High School and now attends Augsburg University, received the Citizen Leadership Award for her work in pushing for sensible gun regulations and testifying at the State Capitol in St. Paul, the release says.
“This is tremendous group of people who do so much to make Hennepin County a better, safer and more just place to live,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in the release. “These people toil in the fields and mostly do it without recognition. While there are many deserving people, we are pleased to lift up these few folks and applaud them for their good work.”
Galbayte was a part of the Students Demand Action anti-gun violence group at EPHS that sprang up after the Parkland shooting. She spoke at the capitol on Feb. 14, the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida, and was a panelist at December’s community forum on the gun incident in which an Eden Prairie man pulled a gun on several teenagers in a local McDonald’s and expressed strongly that although no one was injured in the incident, it still counted as gun violence.
“I can’t vote yet, so it’s my civic duty to do something,” Galbayte told Eden Prairie News in February.