An Eden Prairie resident has won franchisee of the year from Handyman Connection, a national home repair company, the company announced in a news release.
Nate Bruen owns Handyman Connection of Eden Prairie and received the honor at the company’s annual conference in February in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the release says.
Bruen was the best franchise owner in the company in 2019, the release says, with more than $1 million in sales and a 48% increase in sales year-over-year.
“The core of Handyman Connection’s values stem from our long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and that statement rings true from our customers to franchise owners to home office staff,” said Jeff Wall, President and CEO of Handyman Connection, in the release. “Nate exemplifies our brand perfectly and his success is a result of hard work, dedication and passion for his company. We are extremely proud to honor Nate as the franchisee of the year and look forward to his continued success.”