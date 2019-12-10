The Eden Prairie City Council adopted the 2020 budget and certified the final levy at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The 2020 city budget is $51,610,456 while the property tax levy is $37,574,695.
Here’s a breakdown of what those numbers mean:
3.1% — That’s how much the budget is increasing over the 2019 budget.
3.4% — That’s how much the city's property tax levy is going up compared to last year.
$1,334 — The annual tax impact for a residential median-value home worth $413,800. That's a 3.3% increase from last year, or $42 more.
$20,057 — The annual city taxes an apartment property worth $5 million will pay. That's a 3.8% increase from last year, or $730 more.
$7,724 — The annual city taxes a commercial property worth $2 million will pay. That's a 2% decrease from last year, or $155 less.
$111.17 — The monthly cost of city services. Around $13.69 of that goes to public works, which annually plows and maintains 235 miles of streets; $33.88 to police, which typically receives 52,000 calls for service yearly; $13.67 to fire, which gets around 1,900 calls for service yearly; $28.08 to the city's parks and recreation, which gets 100,000 program participants every year; $10.20 for administration, and $5.29 for community development.
Factoring in the property tax levies for Hennepin County, the Eden Prairie School District, the city and other taxing districts, here’s what the total tax bill will look like for property owners:
$5,225 — This is the annual tax impact for a residential median value home worth $413,800. That's a 2% increase from last year, or $104 more.
$76,217 — These are the annual city taxes an apartment property worth $5 million will pay. That's a 2.8% increase from last year, or $2,045 more.
$65,868 — This is the annual city taxes a commercial property worth $2 million will pay. That's a 1.3% decrease from last year, or $852 less.
The city’s goals for the budget in 2020 include community wellbeing and safety; high-quality, efficient services; preserved and beautiful environment; sense of community; innovative and sustainable practices and economic vitality.
Some highlights of the 2020-2021 budget include major work on overseeing the Southwest Light Rail Transit Line coming to Eden Prairie, adding two police officers to the force, and running three elections in one year for the first time in the city's history, city manager Rick Getschow told the City Council in a presentation at the Dec. 3 meeting.
Even so, Eden Prairie had the second-lowest property tax levy in 2019 compared to similar-sized cities in the area, Getschow said (2019 is the most recent data available for comparison). Compared to Eden Prairie's 3.4%, Bloomington's 2019 property tax levy was 4.75%, Edina's was 5.9% and Minnetonka's was 7.4%.
"I think we have a competitive environment here," he noted.
Eden Prairie continues to be the second-highest contributor to the fiscal disparities regional commercial tax base sharing program, Getschow added, which has existed since 1971. Bloomington is the top contributor to the program.
If the program did not exist, the 2019-20 residential property tax for the median value home would be 8% less, according to Getschow.