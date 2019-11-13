The Eden Prairie Historical Society has unveiled a new timeline that illustrates the history of the Smith-Douglas-More House, which is home to Smith Coffee.
“It is a part of our mission to share the stories of Eden Prairie’s people, and places, to foster an understanding and appreciation for historic preservation,” Kathie Case, president of the historical society, wrote to Eden Prairie News in an email.
Historical Society co-vice president and graphic designer Katie Qualey designed the timeline, which is displayed in a dining room-area of Smith Coffee.
“Amie Douglas is my favorite part of the timeline,” Qualey told Eden Prairie News in an email. “Her son, Sheldon, is amazing too. But, I think the most interesting thing is that at the site of this house, was the central hub of our town, the railroad depot, the water tank, the livestock pen, a blacksmith shop, the Miller and Goodrich stores, and of course the Smith House was also open to boarders and overnight guests from the train. It was our ‘downtown,’ so to speak.”
The information on the timeline comes from land records, historical maps, birth and death records, various historical publications and research that has been done for grant applications, Qualey said.
Qualey donated her work as a graphic designer to the project and the Historical Society paid for the production, Case said. This is the second timeline Qualey has created for the Historical Society; the first recounts the history of the Cummins-Phipps-Grill House on Pioneer Trail.