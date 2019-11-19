The city of Eden Prairie recognized this year’s Sustainable Eden Prairie Award winners at the Nov. 12 City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city.
The winners are Bruce and Peggy Kvam, for designing and constructing their net-zero energy home; Angela Dunn, for restoring her front yard to native plants and creating pollinator habitats and erosion controls; PROP Food Shelf, for taking around 2,300 pounds of perishable food annually from nine local grocery stores that would otherwise be sent to landfills; and Jen Heyer, a Cedar Ridge Elementary teacher, for her commitment to public education on the importance of water quality and water conservation.
The award recognizes significant and innovative investments that contribute to the vitality and sustainability of the community, the release says.