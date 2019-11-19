Sustainable EP Award Winners 11-12-19

The winners of the 2019 Sustainable Eden Prairie award, from left to right, holding their plaques: Jen Heyer, Cindy McPherson, Angela Dunn, and Bruce and Peggy Kvam, with members of the Conservation Commission.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Eden Prairie

The city of Eden Prairie recognized this year’s Sustainable Eden Prairie Award winners at the Nov. 12 City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city.

The winners are Bruce and Peggy Kvam, for designing and constructing their net-zero energy home; Angela Dunn, for restoring her front yard to native plants and creating pollinator habitats and erosion controls; PROP Food Shelf, for taking around 2,300 pounds of perishable food annually from nine local grocery stores that would otherwise be sent to landfills; and Jen Heyer, a Cedar Ridge Elementary teacher, for her commitment to public education on the importance of water quality and water conservation.

The award recognizes significant and innovative investments that contribute to the vitality and sustainability of the community, the release says.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

