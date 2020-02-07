The city of Eden Prairie's Office of Housing and Human Services will host a workshop on the 2020 U.S. Census on Feb. 20, according to a newsletter from the Eden Prairie School District.
The We Count Eden Prairie event will explain the Census and what to expect for social service providers and faith and community leaders, the newsletter says. The session will address the Census's impact on Eden Prairie, what happens if the community is under-counted, and attendees will be able to share feedback and ask questions of the organizers.
The We Count Eden Prairie event is at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the Cambria Room of the Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road. The event is free; registration is at bit.ly/2tIG1yU.
There is also a Census applicant event, hosted by the city of Eden Prairie on Feb. 12, for people interested in working for the Census, according to the newsletter. There will be Census recruitment employees available to answer questions, and city staff as well as PROP Food Shelf employees will be in attendance to help fill out applications.
The application event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the basement of Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive. The contact for information about working for the Census is Megan Yerks, at 952-949-8394 or myerks@edenprairie.org; or PROP, at 952-937-9120 or prop@propfood.org.