From left, State Reps. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn and Laurie Pryor with State Sen. Steve Cwodzinski listened to their constituents’ concerns town hall at Eden Prairie High School in 2019. The trio will hold another town hall on Feb. 29.

 Photo by Eden Teller

Eden Prairie's state legislators will host a town hall to discuss the 2020 legislative session on Feb. 29, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor party announced in a news release.

Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL – Minnetonka), Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL – Eden Prairie) and Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL – Eden Prairie) will be at Eden Prairie High School's East Commons from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 to hear community members' concerns, answer questions and discuss their priorities, the release says. The 2020 legislative session begins Feb. 11.

The event is nonpartisan and free. Eden Prairie High School is at 17185 Valley View Road.

