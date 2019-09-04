The Friends of the Eden Prairie Library annual Volumes & Vines fundraiser will be Sept. 19, according to an email from Gayle Boje, vice president of the Friends of the Eden Prairie Library organization.
The event will raise money for the library’s youth programs and services. It includes tastings of over 100 wines, ciders and craft beers, a silent auction, and appetizers. Items from local businesses including Inbound BrewCo, Boom Island Brewery Company, Tradition Wine & Spirits, Number 12 Cider House and Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery will be available at the auction.
Tickets are $30, or $40 for VIP admission. Volumes & Vines is from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail. The contact for the event is edenprairie@supporthclib.org.