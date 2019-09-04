Volumes & Vines (copy)
Gayle Boje and Kimberly Maas with Friends of the Eden Prairie Library speak to the guests at the 2018 Volumes & Vines at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie.

 File photo

The Friends of the Eden Prairie Library annual Volumes & Vines fundraiser will be Sept. 19, according to an email from Gayle Boje, vice president of the Friends of the Eden Prairie Library organization.

The event will raise money for the library’s youth programs and services. It includes tastings of over 100 wines, ciders and craft beers, a silent auction, and appetizers. Items from local businesses including Inbound BrewCo, Boom Island Brewery Company, Tradition Wine & Spirits, Number 12 Cider House and Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery will be available at the auction.

Tickets are $30, or $40 for VIP admission. Volumes & Vines is from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail. The contact for the event is edenprairie@supporthclib.org.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

