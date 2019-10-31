Eden Prairie's library will re-open five weeks behind schedule, according to an email from Hennepin County Commissioner Debbie Goettel's office.
Recently, "contractors discovered water infiltration at the north and northeast walls," the email says, which will delay the project by around five weeks. It was originally scheduled to open in late December but will now open in the first quarter of 2020, the email says.
The library has been under construction since January 2019 for a $12.1 million renovation to update the library’s interior.