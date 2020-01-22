The Hennepin County Library in Eden Prairie will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 25, after a 14-month-long renovation, according to a post on the library's website.
The library will open at 9 a.m. and will hold a public ribbon-cutting celebration at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. The library will stay open until 9 p.m. that day to accommodate the celebration, the post says.
The library will include a host of new features, including new meeting rooms, wellness rooms and outdoor seating, project manager Amy Kennedy Fosseen has told Eden Prairie News. New environmentally-friendly features include electric vehicle charging stations, LED fixtures and improved entry points to reduce air infiltration, the post says.
The Eden Prairie library will also be the first in the Hennepin County Library system to have sit-to-stand desks, which patrons can adjust to use while seated, standing or in a wheelchair, Kennedy Fosseen said.
The library closed on Jan. 7, 2019, for the $12.1 million renovation.