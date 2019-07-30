The annual Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed is Saturday, Aug. 3, at Round Lake Park, the organization announced in a news release.
From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until the corn is sold out), locals can gather to celebrate summer’s golden crop, steamed, dipped in butter and served alongside a hot dog or sloppy joe and chips. The meal is $10, or $8 for all-you-can-eat corn; children’s prices are $7 for the meal, or $6 for all-you-can-eat corn. Money from the event will fund projects and nonprofits supported by the Lions and Lioness Clubs, the release says.
The Lions Club Corn Feed is 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Round Lake Park, 16700 Valley View Road.