A sign for the Lion’s Club annual Corn Feed on Aug. 3.

 Photo by Melissa Turtinen

The annual Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed is Saturday, Aug. 3, at Round Lake Park, the organization announced in a news release.

From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until the corn is sold out), locals can gather to celebrate summer’s golden crop, steamed, dipped in butter and served alongside a hot dog or sloppy joe and chips. The meal is $10, or $8 for all-you-can-eat corn; children’s prices are $7 for the meal, or $6 for all-you-can-eat corn. Money from the event will fund projects and nonprofits supported by the Lions and Lioness Clubs, the release says.

The Lions Club Corn Feed is 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Round Lake Park, 16700 Valley View Road.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

