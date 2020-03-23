Eden Prairie Liquor closed one of its stores and will limit hours at its other two locations beginning March 23, the city-run liquor store announced in an email.
The stores at 8018 Den Road and 16508 W 78th St. will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location at 968 Prairie Center Drive is closed until further notice.
“This allows us to reallocate staff, prioritize inventory and focus on keeping our stores sanitized while following safe social distancing measures,” wrote Jaime Urbina, Eden Prairie Liquor operations manager, in the email.
Liquor store staff are cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces frequently, the email says.
Eden Prairie Liquor stores have seen an increase in traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For the week of March 8-14, liquor store traffic was up 8.5% and sales were up 28.1% versus last year, Katie Bengtson, senior communications coordinator for the city, said in an email to Eden Prairie News on March 19.