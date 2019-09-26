Three Eden Prairie organizations are sponsoring a free cultural mixer on Oct. 4, the Eden Prairie Community Foundation said in a news release.
The Culture ‘n Motion event will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, in the East Commons of Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Road. People of all ages can explore the various cultures of Eden Prairie that will be represented at the mixer. Hosts from Eden Prairie’s Indian, Chinese, Somali and other communities will share their family histories and cultures, and how they live their everyday lives in Eden Prairie, the release says. Refreshments will be available.
Registration for the event is at www.epculturenmotion.eventbrite.com, but walk-ins are fine, the release says. The Eden Prairie Human Rights & Diversity Commission, Eden Prairie Community Foundation and Eden Prairie Schools Community Education are sponsoring the event, one of several which the organizations put on on to encourage residents to meet each other.
The contact for this event is Eden Prairie Community Foundation Executive Director Mark Weber, 952-949-8499 or mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.