Eden Prairie's Polar Plunge, that annual chilly charity event at (and in) Lake Riley, is March 7, the city announced on its website.
The event raises money for the Special Olympics of Minnesota. Last year, 488 plungers broke a city fundraising record with $115,577 in donations. In the 13 years Eden Prairie has put on the event, it has raised over $1.3 million, the post says.
As of Feb. 13, 233 people in Eden Prairie had committed to plunging and pledged $32,508 in donations, according to the event's website.
There will also be a Cool School plunge on March 6 for Central Middle School students.
The website is www.plungemn.org/events/eden-prairie.