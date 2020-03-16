Eden Prairie resident Joanie Kraus is Kare 11's new director of sales, the news station announced in a news release.
Kraus will replace Steve Chase, who has moved to KARE 11's sister station KUSA in Denver, Colorado, the release says.
"Joanie is a top performer who brings her own style of energy and enthusiasm,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager John Remes in the release. “She is a natural leader and mentor to the entire sales team.”
Kraus was previously both a senior account executive and local sales manager in the Minneapolis-St. Paul media market. She graduated from Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business and has been at KARE 11 for six years, the release says.
“I knew when I made Minnesota my permanent residence that KARE 11 was my home,” Kraus said in the release. “The culture, commitment to excellence and the client centric solutions that KARE 11 offers, makes it an innate fit.”
Kraus lives in Eden Prairie with her husband David, son Jake and two Newfoundland dogs, Baloo and Bruno, the release says.