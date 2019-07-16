Around 300 people showed up at Edenvale Park on July 10 to pit themselves against Eden Prairie police officers in soccer, basketball and lawn games, according to a city spokesperson Megan Yerks.
The Eden Prairie Police Department and the Human Rights and Diversity Commission jointly hosted the first Kickin’ it with the Cops event. Besides soccer and basketball, attendees tried their luck at dunk tanks where city officials like Mayor Ron Case, Council member PG Narayanan, Police Chief Greg Weber and Fire Chief Scott Gerber sat, waiting to get soaked.
The department hopes to hold similar event next summer, the police department wrote in a blog post after the event.