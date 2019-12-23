When white settlers began farming the land that became Eden Prairie, many of them left their mark on more than the fields they plowed. Families with names that are familiar to anyone who’s driven along the city’s winding streets − Anderson, Mitchell, Bryant − have been immortalized on the city’s maps and lakes. Some of their descendants are still here, shaping the city today.
“The city started naming streets after pioneers and that’s how we got Anderson Lakes and Staring,” said Kathie Case, president of the Eden Prairie Historical Society.
The Rogers family doesn’t have a main thoroughfare named after them, but they’ve had a continuous presence in Eden Prairie since 1895, said Norm Rogers, an Eden Prairie resident and board member of the Eden Prairie Historical Society. A relative, Don Rogers, was the first mayor of Eden Prairie, and Norm Rogers’ cousin Mike Rogers took over as the president of the board of the Eden Prairie Cemetery from his father in 2003.
“There’s history here, that’s for sure,” Norm Rogers said.
There are at least two roads in Eden Prairie named for the Rogers family: Rogers Road, which runs parallel to Pioneer Trail, and Lillian Lane, a cul-de-sac near where the old family farm lay by Duck Lake, named for one of the family’s matriarchs and the wife of Eden Prairie’s first mayor.
When she learned the name of the French Canadian man who built her home in the 1800s, Case petitioned the City Council at the time to rename the street after him. The Council took up the issue eagerly, she said.
“We love it when we can name any street in Eden Prairie after somebody that founded the city,” Case recalled the Council telling her.
Other roads have the mark of history on them, too: Sohm Court and Kruger Lane, in the south of the city, are named after the Sohm-Krueger family that lived near the Minnesota River, Case said. Just a mile down the road from the historic Smith-Douglas-More House, where Smith Coffee resides today, there’s a Sheldon Avenue named in honor of Sheldon Smith, one of the house’s residents.
Keeping the city’s history intact is important to Case, who’s seen history be wiped off the map as the city developed in the 1980s.
“Back in 1989, when I first joined the historical society, there were houses being torn down every week,” she remembered. Now, developers often approach the historical society to ask how they can best name their developments and streets to honor the city’s history, she said.
“We can do it justice,” Case said.
Norm Rogers moved away from Eden Prairie with his family in 1958 but returned three years ago. Even when he lived out of town, though, he returned to one of his favorite spots in the city: the Fredrick-Miller Spring.
“All the years I lived away, I always drove by the spring,” he said.