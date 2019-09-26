Eden Prairie’s 2020 budget and tax levy could both increase by just over 3% later this year.
The Eden Prairie City Council adopted a resolution approving the proposed 2020 tax levy at $37,574,695 and accepting the proposed 2020 budget of $51,610,456 on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The council also set Dec. 3 as the meeting that will include discussion of the budget and provide the chance for public comment.
Cities are required by state law to adopt a proposed property tax levy and certify that amount to the county auditor on or before Oct. 1. The City Council must also accept a proposed budget for the coming year and announce a meeting where the budget and levy will be discussed.
Eden Prairie’s tax levy is among the lowest when compared to similar-sized cities in the surrounding area, said City Manager Rick Getschow at the Sept. 3 meeting. The 2020 proposal increases the levy by 3.4%, whereas similar nearby cities have an increase of around 5-6%, he added. Last year, Eden Prairie’s 2019 budget and tax levy rose 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively.
In 2020, a median single-family home in Eden Prairie is predicted to be $413,800, an increase in value of 3.2% from 2019, according to the city’s financial fact sheet. The city sends notices to each Eden Prairie property owner with information about their proposed taxes for 2020, Getschow said.
Mayor Ron Case said while Eden Prairie’s low tax levy is impressive on its own, it’s important to note that the city provides high-quality services at the same time.
“That’s why we’re able to do such a great job,” Case said. “A budget is a reflection of what we believe.”
The goals of the city’s budget, stated on its website, include community well-being and safety, economic vitality, reasonable tax impacts and sustainable practices. An overview of the proposed 2020 budget and tax levy is available on the city’s website at bit.ly/2kWXqQ3.
Residents can comment on the proposed budget and tax levy at the Dec. 3 City Council meeting, at 7 p.m. at 8080 Mitchell Road, and in an online poll.