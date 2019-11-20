Eden Prairie scored below average on a national ranking of cities' and municipalities' equity in laws relating to their LGBTQ residents, according to a report from the Human Rights Campaign.
The city received 49 points out of a possible 100, the report says. The average score of the 506 municipalities surveyed was 58, and 78 received a perfect score of 100.
Eden Prairie received 24 of 30 possible points relating to non-discrimination laws but just eight of 28 points relating to employee protections, the report says.
Eight Minnesotan cities were included in the report, with the following scores:
- Minneapolis: 100
- St. Paul: 100
- Duluth: 86
- Rochester: 64
- Eden Prairie: 49
- Bloomington: 48
- St. Cloud: 48
- Minnetonka: 43
The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index (MEI) measures how cities and local governments support their LGBTQ workers and citizens regardless of state or federal laws, the report says. According to the report, "college-educated people’s migration is strongly correlated with a city’s concentration of gay and lesbian people, more so than city size, city wealth, and even the weather."
The report included all 50 state capitals, the country's 200 largest cities, the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities, 75 cities and municipalities with high proportions of same-sex couples, and 98 cities selected by the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Federation state groups members and supporters.