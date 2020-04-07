The city of Eden Prairie wants to know how its residents are doing as they weather the COVID-19 pandemic and the social and economic instability that comes with it.
The city released a survey on Polco, a civic participation platform, to receive input from its residents and learn how well their needs and expectations are being met by the city.
“Your responses will help city leaders identify the biggest concerns in our community, and plan for the future as we navigate through this unprecedented time together,” the city wrote in a news post about the survey.
The poll is available at bit.ly/34gpccr.