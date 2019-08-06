On the idyllic summer evening of July 30, nearly 70 people gathered indoors at the Eden Prairie Community Center to talk about how to save such days for future generations.
It was a community conversation on climate change, hosted by State. Rep. Laurie Pryor, DFL-Minnetonka, and both residents and elected officials turned out in force. Among them was Rod Fisher, a member of the local Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) chapter that had recently sent 20 members to Washington, D.C., to discuss bipartisan legislation to mitigate climate change; and Lia Harel, a recent Eden Prairie High School graduate and member of the climate activism group Minnesota Can’t Wait.
The mood was focused, and every speaker − including Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case and City Council member PG Narayanan, State. Rep Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, and State. Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, DFL-Eden Prairie − expressed the urgency they felt as activists and United Nations reports continue to call for immediate and far-reaching changes to prevent dramatic environmental shifts.
“I’m very concerned about climate change issues,” said Elaine Strom, an Eden Prairie resident who attended the event. She has attended several of the most recent town halls held by Pryor, Kotyza-Witthuhn and Cwodzinski and was glad to have a more concentrated conversation on climate change, she told Eden Prairie News. Her husband, Jim Strom, hopes that such events can push action at a local level.
“It doesn’t seem to be happening nationally,” he noted.
The purpose of CCL’s June lobbying trip to Washington, D.C., was to change that, said CCL volunteer Scot Adams. Around 1,500 volunteers from across the country went to the nation’s capital and had 529 meetings with legislators, Fisher said, trying to get them on board with the bipartisan carbon fee and dividend bill that is CCL’s main mission. The bill, H.R. 763, would put a price on carbon pollution and redistribute those funds to everyone in the United States, reducing carbon pollution by economic means and pushing companies toward cleaner energy options.
At the Eden Prairie climate conversation, several energy professionals took the microphone to talk about the economic power of renewable energy and the misconception that it’s more expensive than carbon-based options. Rachel Williams is a consultant with Willdan, a Minnesota energy consulting firm, and noted that because Minnesota doesn’t have natural gas or coal resources of its own, it spends around $13 billion annually buying energy from other states − money that could be going into local pockets, if Minnesota developed a robust renewable energy sector.
“The benefits of these projects are inherently local,” she said.
That’s the argument that CCL is sending across the aisle in Washington, D.C.
“We’re trying to get past preaching to the choir,” Adams said. “We should try to work as an American team, or a world, human team.”
A roadblock to bipartisan support for the bill has been the perception that climate change is a left-leaning issue, Adams explained, and when conservative legislators put their weight behind the issue, “they get tied to all sorts of other issues that they don’t believe in,” he said. Adams sees himself as “left-leaning generally and very moderate in that,” and the urgency he feels about climate change comes from his trust in scientific reports and evidence.
The Eden Prairie delegation met with Minnesota Democrats U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, who is running for president. Fisher also met with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and said that a personal connection − his grandfather worked with Grassley in local Iowa politics early in the senator’s career − helped get the conversation flowing.
“The danger to our way of life is significant,” Adams said. “We both have kids, he has grandkids. For many people that’s the driving force.”
Certainly the Cambria Room at the July 30 event was most attentive during Harel’s turn with the microphone. The EPHS graduate spoke energetically about her efforts to educate young people about the risk to their future.
“When it’s your kid saying ‘I need you to save my future,’ that’s the issue parents jump on,” she told the audience, which was largely over the age of 50. “When they’re leading the conversation, that’s how you change the public will.”
Harel is leaving Eden Prairie, and Minnesota, behind as she heads to college at Claremont McKenna in southern California. But she’s not leaving her passion behind. She intends to major in the college’s interdisciplinary Environment, Economics and Politics field.
Pryor and State Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, expressed their growing urgency on the issue, especially as Minnesota begins to feel the effects of a changing climate. Pryor noted that many symbols of the state, including the loon, are under habitat threat and may not exist in Minnesota in a few decades. The National Audubon Society posted on its website that by 2080, the loon is predicted to lose 56% of its current summer range and 75% of its current winter range, making it “all but certain that Minnesota will lose its iconic loons in summer by the end of the century,” the site says.
“The things that make Minnesota, Minnesota are becoming rarer and rarer,” Acomb noted.
“If we can’t count on Duluth being cold, where is our state going?” Pryor asked.