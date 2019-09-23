The city of Eden Prairie will start marking around 275 ash trees for removal on Sept. 23 as part of its emerald ash borer management plan, the city wrote on its website.
The trees are in areas with active emerald ash borer infestations and are on city property or curb areas where the city is responsible for trees, the post says. The city will inform property owners of the removal, mark the trees with an orange ring and plant 400 new trees next year.
There are around 1 billion ash trees in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The emerald ash borer is a non-native beetle that kills ash trees. It first appeared in Minnesota in St. Paul in 2009, according to the DNR's website.