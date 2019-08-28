Eden Prairie will receive around $250,000 in a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' office said in a news release on Aug. 28.
The funding will come from a Community Development Block Grant program and fund housing development and economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income families, the release says.
“As I talk with members of our community on the front lines of some of our biggest challenges – from domestic abuse advocates to opioid addition specialists and employers to educators – it is clear that having a safe place to live is the foundation on which we build a stronger, healthier and more prosperous community,” Phillips said in the release. “I’m pleased to welcome this funding into Eden Prairie and will do everything I can to ensure that all Minnesotans have a place to call home.”
Phillips' office announced the news jointly with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota who is on the Senate Housing Committee. Phillips, a Democrat, represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Eden Prairie.