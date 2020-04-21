Eric Wessels DC, a chiropractic physician, small business owner and volunteer athletic trainer, recently announced he is running for District 48A state representative as a Republican candidate.
“I am running to continue a legacy of family service to our country that spans three generations. I believe the status quo won’t maintain the excellence we have achieved, deserve and expect from our community and our education system. We must strive to challenge leadership to find new avenues that move us all forward and not focus energies and resources on only certain demographics,” he stated in a press release.
Wessels grew up in Onalaska, Wisconsin with his two older siblings, where his father was a salesman and his mother was a professor of nursing. He graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology. He then earned his doctorate of chiropractic from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Bloomington, Minnesota, according to the release.
He played two of seasons of American football in German Bundesliga. He is currently in practice and the founder and owner of Sport & Spine Chiropractic in Minneapolis.
“In Minnesota we enjoy a standard of living that is the envy of many states and statistically we are in the top 10 in many categories. Unfortunately those rankings include our level of taxation. This is something Minnesotans, should demand of their legislators to aggressively lower. This can be accomplished by tax revision and/or elimination married to better fiscal stewardship.
Wessels has been an Eden Prairie resident for the past 15 years.
Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka) currently represents District 48A.
For more information contact Wessels at 612-433-3366 or at ericwesselsformnhouse.com and follow the campaign at ericwesselsformnhouse.com and on Facebook.