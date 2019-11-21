The stretch of Flying Cloud Drive between Highway 101 and Spring Road will open to traffic on Nov. 26, according to Hennepin County project staff.
Colin Cox, the Hennepin County communications staff for the project, confirmed to Eden Prairie News that barring inclement weather, drivers will be able to zip past Lions Tap along Flying Cloud Drive after Nov. 26 when the road opens with one lane in either direction.
The months-long project aimed to improve the driving surface and safety along the Flying Cloud Drive, which is also County Road 61, between Highway 101 and Charlson Road. The road was also raised above the nearby Minnesota River 100-year flood plain in order to prevent future road closures during flood events, and a multi-use trail was added to the north side of the road to connect the trail network between Shakopee and Eden Prairie, the county's project page on its website says.
Construction work will continue for a few weeks or months after the road opens, Cox said, but around 90% of the work on the project will be done by the end of November 2019, the county's web page on the project predicts. There may be further lane restrictions and short-term closures when work picks up in spring 2020, the website notes.
This phase of the project began on Sept. 12, 2019, according to the city of Eden Prairie's web page on the project.
The popular burger joint Lions Tap sits at 16180 Flying Cloud Drive, in the middle of the construction, but the work never had much of an impact on business, employees told Eden Prairie News.