Eden Prairie High School is at 17185 Valley View Road in Eden Prairie. An event celebrating young Somali writers will be in the East Commons on March 15.

The Minnesota Humanities Center will host an event celebrating young Somali writers at Eden Prairie High School on March 15, according to a newsletter from Eden Prairie Schools.

The Celebrating Somali Youth Voices event will feature the authors of "Crossroads: An Anthology of Resilience and Hope by Young Somali Writers" and a performance from Somali Museum Dance Troupe, as well as light refreshments, the newsletter says. Each household that attends will receive a free copy of the book.

The free event is from 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, on the second level of Eden Prairie High School, near the East Entrance. The address is 17185 Valley View Road.

