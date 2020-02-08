The Minnesota Humanities Center will host an event celebrating young Somali writers at Eden Prairie High School on March 15, according to a newsletter from Eden Prairie Schools.
The Celebrating Somali Youth Voices event will feature the authors of "Crossroads: An Anthology of Resilience and Hope by Young Somali Writers" and a performance from Somali Museum Dance Troupe, as well as light refreshments, the newsletter says. Each household that attends will receive a free copy of the book.
The free event is from 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, on the second level of Eden Prairie High School, near the East Entrance. The address is 17185 Valley View Road.