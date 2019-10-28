Art is for everyone, except snakes.
The Eden Prairie Art Center closed on Monday morning after staff found a garter snake in the building, supervisor Jes Schrom told Eden Prairie News in an email.
"It’s that time of year when animals are looking for a warm place to be," she said.
While Schrom speculated that the snake may have slithered in through a propped-open door, the building is closed temporarily while staff ensure that the building is completely sealed, she wrote.
The Art Center's page on the city website has an alert noting that the building is closed for "unscheduled maintenance." City staff will send out an email when the building reopens, Schrom said.
The Eden Prairie Art Center is at 7650 Equitable Drive and is open to all visitors without scales.