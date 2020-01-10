Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have appointed two Eden Prairie residents to state positions, the office of the governor announced in a news release on Jan. 9.
Rick King will serve on the state Technology Advisory Committee until Jan. 1, 2024; and Alex Rowell Jr. will serve on the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission until Jan. 3, 2022, the release says. Both are reappointments.
The eight members of the Technology Advisory Committee advise members of the legislature on the state's information technology strategic plan, industry standards and the technological needs of state agencies, among other things, according to the Minnesota State Legislature's website.
The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission supports amateur sports associations in Minnesota and promotes amateur sports events, according to the State Legislature's website. It also governs the nonprofit National Sports Center in Blaine.