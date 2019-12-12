The Hennepin County Board approved its 2020 budget of $2.5 billion at its Dec. 12 meeting, according to a news release from the county.
The budget's $8.69 million net property tax levy is a 4.75% increase from 2019, the release says.
“The county’s 2020 budget reflects significant investment in the diverse needs and aspirations of our residents,” County Board Chair Marion Greene said in the release. “I’m proud that Hennepin County’s efforts to reduce disparities are woven throughout.”
The budget's key points include public safety and affordable housing, preparing for the 2020 presidential election and census, and reducing disparities in education, employment, health and housing among its residents, the release says.