The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted to continue allowing refugee resettlement in its borders at its Jan. 7 meeting.
The vote was a result of an executive order from President Donald Trump that requires refugee resettlement agencies to receive explicit support from state and local governments to continue helping refugees make a home in those areas, according to the resolution the commissioners approved.
In the last five years, 1,345 refugees have been resettled in Hennepin County, the resolution says.
On the same evening, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners made its county the first in the state to explicitly refuse refugee resettlement, according to MPR News. The county hasn't had any refugees move there in five years.