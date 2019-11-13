Eden Prairie City Center entrance
Buy Now

You can never take the prairie out of Eden Prairie. Native plants frame the Eden Prairie City Center entrance at 8080 Mitchell Road.

 Photo by Daniel Huss

The City of Eden Prairie received the Wellness by Design Award from Hennepin County for its creative and effective employee wellness initiatives, according to a news release from the county.

Eden Prairie also received a Green recognition for its efforts to minimize its environmental impact, the release says. Twenty-two of the 76 recipients received the Green recognition.

“Because health equity stems from systemic challenges, wellness programs cannot solve health equity, but they can create an inclusive culture that advances equity in wellbeing for all employees,” Shamayne Braman of HealthPartners said at an award ceremony at the Maple Grove Community Center.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you