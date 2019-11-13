The City of Eden Prairie received the Wellness by Design Award from Hennepin County for its creative and effective employee wellness initiatives, according to a news release from the county.
Eden Prairie also received a Green recognition for its efforts to minimize its environmental impact, the release says. Twenty-two of the 76 recipients received the Green recognition.
“Because health equity stems from systemic challenges, wellness programs cannot solve health equity, but they can create an inclusive culture that advances equity in wellbeing for all employees,” Shamayne Braman of HealthPartners said at an award ceremony at the Maple Grove Community Center.