Hennepin County is asking its residents what their needs are ahead of an update to its plans for federal housing funds, according to a news post on the city of Eden Prairie's website.

The county wants input from locals, including Eden Prairie residents, to guide the investment of around $6 million it receives annually in federal housing funds, the post says. The funds are used in arenas like community development, affordable housing and services in suburban cities, including Eden Prairie, the post says.

The survey to give feedback is at bit.ly/32ymNbj. According to the county's website, here are two upcoming listening sessions:

5:30-7 p.m. at the Brookdale branch of Hennepin County Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center

10-11:30 a.m. at the Southdale branch of Hennepin County Library, 7001 York Avenue South, Edina

The listening sessions include an overview of the five-year plan, a presentation of current housing data and trends in suburban cities, facilitated small group discussions and a goals and priorities ranking activity, the website says.