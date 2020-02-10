An alarm was blaring inside the new design lab of the recently-renovated Eden Prairie Library, but as Jenn Straumann and Amy Kennedy Fosseen closed the door behind them, the shrill beep immediately cut off. Looking in from outside the room's glass walls, it was as quiet as − well, as a library.
The sound design of that space − which patrons young and old can use to work on creative projects − and of the other sections of the library were intentionally designed and informed by visitor feedback on noise.
"That was a major factor with patrons," said project manager Kennedy Fosseen. "It is a vibrant library, and used by many people."
Patrons will be able to experience the renovated library's thoughtful sound engineering, mix of collaborative and solo work spaces, and updated technology when it reopens on Feb. 25 after a 14-month, $12.1 million reconstruction. The branch's staff and librarians are already busy unpacking books, arranging furniture and learning about their new space ahead of opening day.
Kennedy Fosseen and library services manager Straumann took Eden Praire News on a tour of the renovation's features on Feb. 5.
Walking in through the bright lobby, the library space unfolds underneath the building's original wood-paneled, vaulted ceiling. Past the clusters of cushioned chairs and small tables, a visitor can see straight back to the library's beloved fireplace or turn left to stop by the information desk.
To the right, a glass wall divides the teen section from the rest of the library. Clusters of soft green chairs and a variety of desks and tables dot the room, and large monitor where teens can connect their computers or play video games sits between long shelves of young adult books. Teen librarian Mechelle Fogelson thinks the space is a good balance of private ("like teens at home in a basement") and, with its expansive glass walls, still connected to the larger room.
"It's their own, they have their own area to come hang out," Fogelson said. "They are going to like that it's more welcoming."
On the other side of the glass divide, low bins of picture books and several play stations make up the new children's section. Previously, all of the seating in the section was child-sized, but now there's a variety of chair sizes so parents and families can play and read together, youth services librarian Lee Burkhalter said.
Other playful features, like a wall of magnets and a light table covered in colorful pegs, intentionally sit on the border between the children's section and an area of tables and computer bays for teens. That way, older kids can use those fun features without encroaching on the younger children's area. Burkhalter demonstrated how a wooden play kitchen with a sign reading "Prairie Cafe" can be swapped out and turned into a nature center or any number of businesses.
"I'm excited to see children playing on this," she said.
For someone seeking a moment of peace and quiet − perhaps to pray, or to calm a crying baby − there are two private wellness rooms with rocking chairs, dimmable lights, foot stools, a sink and trash can, changing table and small table. They're not available for reservations, but "you do not need to explain why you need the room" in order to use it, Kennedy Fosseen said.
Along one side of the building, a large room with a 96-person capacity can be a polling location in future elections, a rehearsal space for a dance group, or a conference room for large meetings. Smaller meeting rooms nearby are available on a first-come, first-serve basis (though that may change depending on demand, Straumann said). Straumann is excited to brainstorm with patrons about future programs these rooms make possible.
"We're learning," she said. "The best ideas are going to develop as we're doing that together."
On the adjacent wall, felted green curtains hang between comfortable chairs in order to reduce the echoes of conversation. In one section with single-person desks, the soft green lining on the walls dampens noise so much that standing there feels like standing in a vacuum.
There are improvements for library staff, too. They have their own wellness room, and the workroom and break room are now connected for easier access, Kennedy Fosseen said.
While there have been many updates, core features of the old building still remain, like the wooden ceiling and stonework that decorates columns throughout the space. Patrons will be able to visit starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25, and there's a public ribbon cutting and celebration that same day at 5 p.m.
Eden Prairie Library is part of the Hennepin County Library system and is at 565 Prairie Center Drive.