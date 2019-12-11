Growing up in California, I never had the plentiful access to ice as Minnesotan children do. Balmy Februaries and palm trees, sure, but a hockey rink? Forget it.
Berkeley's only skating rink closed soon after I had my 11th birthday party there (rest in peace, Iceland), and for nine years I didn't touch ice. Moving to Minnesota for college changed that when my new friends − a Minnesotan and an East Coaster − gasped when I told them I didn't know how to skate.
That's how I found myself, on a Saturday in December, bundled like the Michelin Man, ankles wobbling as I clomped to the edge of an outdoor skating rink. My friends hovered nearby to grab me if I toppled.
With no railing to cling to and my pals shouting advice and encouragement as they glided in circles around me, I shuffled anxiously along the shore for 20 minutes. More than falling, I was afraid of how fast everyone seemed to go: Would I be able to stop myself if I started speeding around the ice?
My friends grew tired of watching me flail my arms every time I took a stride. They took off around the pond, and without their hopeful eyes on me, I took a deep breath and cautiously began to add power behind my strides, coasting for a few feet before shoving off with my other foot. Soon I was moving at what I felt was a near-breakneck speed − until I saw a toddler whiz by me to my left.
"This isn't so bad," I thought as I aimed for the pond's center, moving smoothly and almost confidently. From behind me, I heard my friends' excited shouts as they noticed me gaining speed. They later told me they felt like proud parents, watching their baby take her first steps.
The moment was over all too soon. With one overconfident step, I felt my stomach drop as I topped backwards and landed flat on my butt. As my friends hurried over to haul me up, I realized that at least while I'm learning, my best brakes are my tush.