The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins will host a historical exhibit to celebrate the league’s centennial on Aug. 23-24, according to a news release from the organization.
The exhibit will showcase publications and pamphlets by and about Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Hopkins, the release says. It will be at the historic Cumins-Phipps-Grill House, 13600 Pioneer Trail, in Eden Prairie from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins has existed for 60 years; the national organization was created after the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which gave women the right to vote, the release says.
The exhibit is free and open to the public, the release says. The website is www.lwvmeph.org.