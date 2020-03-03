Construction on the Southwest Light Trail Green Line will limit traffic on Prairie Center Drive for the next six weeks, according to a construction update from the Metropolitan Council.
The inner two lanes of Prairie Center Drive between Technology Drive and Singletree Lane will be closed, but the outer two lanes will be open to traffic. The closure will allow crews to excavate the area and install pile drivers for the bridge pier there, the update says, and more closures will occur later in the spring as work advances.
Flying Cloud Drive between Eden Road and Valley View Road will also see its inner two lanes closed to traffic in March, the update says.
Other construction areas include Valley View Road, where vehicles have been diverted to the HOV lane while crews build more piers for the LRT bridge; a sidewalk closure near Nine Mile Creek, where crews are doing additional pile driving for an LRT bridge; and near Golden Triangle Station, where construction crews are removing an abandoned pipe, the update says.
The Southwest Light Rail Green Line will have four stations in Eden Prairie. The trains are anticipated to begin moving passengers in 2023.